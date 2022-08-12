Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DRCT] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.85 during the day while it closed the day at $3.00. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Direct Digital Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 90% Year-Over-Year to $21.3 Million.

Second Quarter Net Income Up 58% Year-Over-Year to $2.6 Million, or $0.18 per Share.

The market cap for DRCT stock reached $39.87 million, with 14.18 million shares outstanding and 2.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.83K shares, DRCT reached a trading volume of 22437816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRCT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

DRCT stock trade performance evaluation

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.33 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DRCT] by around 17 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,227 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 10,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRCT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,227 shares during the same period.