Craig Hallum lifts Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE: DMS] gained 78.81% or 0.93 points to close at $2.11 with a heavy trading volume of 28549697 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results.

Second-quarter net revenue of $91 million.

Second-quarter net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million and $3 million, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $3.44 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DMS points out that the company has recorded -52.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 52.98K shares, DMS reached to a volume of 28549697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMS shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Media Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Media Solutions Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DMS stock

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.54. With this latest performance, DMS shares gained by 64.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4700, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3600 for the last 200 days.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.51.

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 74.10% of DMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMS stocks are: S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY, LLC with ownership of 375,234, which is approximately 4.523% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 161,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in DMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.33 million in DMS stock with ownership of nearly -30.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Media Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE:DMS] by around 243,345 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 438,488 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 624,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,306,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,495 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 335,858 shares during the same period.