Cowen slashes price target on Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] – find out why.

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] loss -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Epizyme Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat) Net Product Revenue of $11.0 Million for 2Q 2022; Total End User Demand Grew 17% vs. 1Q 2022.

First Patient Dosed in the SET-101 Phase 1/1b Study of EZM0414, the Company’s Novel, First-in-Class, Oral SETD2 Inhibitor.

Epizyme Inc. represents 144.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $240.90 million with the latest information. EPZM stock price has been found in the range of $1.47 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 22124013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26.

Trading performance analysis for EPZM stock

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2071, while it was recorded at 1.4880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7953 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

There are presently around $215 million, or 90.40% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: RP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,841,394, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 16,642,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.46 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.84 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 41.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 37,679,117 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,842,404 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 97,672,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,193,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,794,843 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,375,622 shares during the same period.