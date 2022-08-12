Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $69.51 during the day while it closed the day at $68.72. The company report on August 3, 2022 that AXA UK&I Selects Cognizant as a Technology Partner to Support part of its IT Operations.

Cognizant will operate, streamline and digitally enable part of the insurer’s legacy IT environment in its UK and Ireland businesses.

Cognizant today announced that it has been selected by AXA UK & Ireland as a technology partner to help consolidate, modernize and manage part of its IT operations. AXA UK & Ireland is transforming its technology ecosystem to create a more digitally-enabled, modern and agile IT environment that is data-rich, secure and sustainable with lower overall cost.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock has also loss -0.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSH stock has declined by -5.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.05% and lost -22.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $35.59 billion, with 520.00 million shares outstanding and 517.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 2984204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $79.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $58.50 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $95, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.57, while it was recorded at 68.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.97 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.30%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,203 million, or 95.10% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,653,375, which is approximately -1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,692,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.99 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 32,891,168 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 20,509,564 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 429,768,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,169,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,652,227 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,430 shares during the same period.