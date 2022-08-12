Citigroup slashes price target on U.S. Bancorp [USB] – find out why.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 1.46% or 0.69 points to close at $47.87 with a heavy trading volume of 6088620 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that U.S. Bank Delivers Another Real-Time Payment Solution to Auto Dealers.

Dealerships can now receive funds from sale instantly, seven days a week.

With another innovative RTP® Network solution, U.S. Bank can now provide loan funds to auto dealers instantly after the loan contract is finalized by the bank. Following a successful pilot completed in June, U.S. Bank has already enabled more than 800 auto dealers to receive funds from auto loans via a real-time payment. The bank expects to deliver the solution to more dealers in the coming months as the bank continues to improve operational efficiencies for auto dealers.

It opened the trading session at $47.72, the shares rose to $48.02 and dropped to $47.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded -19.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, USB reached to a volume of 6088620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.69.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.61, while it was recorded at 47.29 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 5.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $53,606 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,805,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 823 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,112,514 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 41,238,594 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 1,016,474,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,119,825,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,921,793 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 6,286,695 shares during the same period.