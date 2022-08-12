Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] moved up 3.52: Why It’s Important

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] gained 3.52% on the last trading session, reaching $97.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES IT IS SOLIDIFYING ITS STRATEGIC FOCUS ON CORE MARCELLUS AND HAYNESVILLE POSITIONS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today reported 2022 second quarter financial and operating results and announced the company is taking actions to solidify its strategic focus on its core Marcellus and Haynesville positions.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation represents 126.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.25 billion with the latest information. CHK stock price has been found in the range of $94.32 to $97.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 5383310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $129.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.67, while it was recorded at 94.15 for the last single week of trading, and 78.34 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 4.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $13,558 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 13,017,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,196,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CHK stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.07 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -3.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 20,645,811 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 15,381,101 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 103,300,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,327,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,411,062 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 799,843 shares during the same period.