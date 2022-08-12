CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] Is Currently 29.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CASI] jumped around 0.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.90 at the close of the session, up 29.57%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that CASI PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AUGUST 12, 2022.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call reviewing the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, at 8:00 A.M. EST on Friday, August 12th, 2022.

On the call, CASI’s Chairman & CEO will provide an update on the Company’s business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-218-2402 (U.S.) or 1-412-902-6605 (International) and ask to be joined into the CASI Pharmaceuticals call to listen to the live conference call. Confirmation #10169302.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -51.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CASI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.73 and lowest of $2.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.40, which means current price is +74.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 103.83K shares, CASI reached a trading volume of 5143160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASI shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has CASI stock performed recently?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.89. With this latest performance, CASI shares gained by 42.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.02 and a Gross Margin at +53.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.56.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 17.60% of CASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASI stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 1,015,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 797,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 million in CASI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.19 million in CASI stock with ownership of nearly -20.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CASI] by around 88,912 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 565,431 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,461,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,115,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,159 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 284,545 shares during the same period.