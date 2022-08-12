Canaccord Genuity lifts Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] slipped around -3.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.83 at the close of the session, down -15.42%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”, or the “Company”) today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.

“We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada, Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada, more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined,” said Christopher Emerson, Pan American’s Vice President of Business Development and Geology. “Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B, which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins.”.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock is now -28.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $19.41 and lowest of $17.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.53, which means current price is +3.30% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 11632235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.49. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 20.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.82 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,600 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,373,063, which is approximately -0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,691,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.32 million in PAAS stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $73.25 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 19.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,116,485 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 15,820,174 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 64,784,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,721,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,936 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,050,321 shares during the same period.