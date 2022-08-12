Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] is 92.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] traded at a high on 08/11/22, posting a 1.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.96. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Borr Drilling Limited – Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders.

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on August 25, 2022. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on August 11, 2022 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the “Notice”) and associated information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Existing shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 54% of the outstanding common shares of the Company have undertaken to vote in favor of the increases in authorized share capital at the special general meetings on August 16, 2022 and August 25, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2729637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borr Drilling Limited stands at 9.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.17%.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $541.78 million, with 136.81 million shares outstanding and 83.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 2729637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.49 and a Gross Margin at -22.50. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.68.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.37. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,209,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $39 million, or 42.70% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 1,520,819, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.95% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,305,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 million in BORR stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $4.54 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 5,612,838 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,337,495 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,935,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,885,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,775 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 104,870 shares during the same period.