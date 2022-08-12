Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] is -39.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -7.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $150.57. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Bill.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 18, 2022.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Bill.com will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, August 18, 2022 to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2852810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 7.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.64%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $15.59 billion, with 103.83 million shares outstanding and 99.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 2852810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $188.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $284, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 370 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 10.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 3388.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.83, while it was recorded at 149.68 for the last single week of trading, and 195.09 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $15,380 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,241,164, which is approximately 42.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,842,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 27.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 14,528,154 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 12,107,292 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 75,509,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,144,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,530 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,069 shares during the same period.