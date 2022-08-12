Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] is 0.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 3517548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares reached a high of $9.805 and dropped to a low of $9.78 until finishing in the latest session at $9.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ASZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ASZ shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,214 million, or 91.50% of ASZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASZ stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 11,486,621, which is approximately 18.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,825,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.97 million in ASZ stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $51.32 million in ASZ stock with ownership of nearly 5.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 23,781,741 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 20,336,410 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 80,046,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,164,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,886,631 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 9,849,750 shares during the same period.