Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FlexShopper Inc. [NASDAQ: FPAY] gained 47.32% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:.

FlexShopper Inc. represents 21.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.60 million with the latest information. FPAY stock price has been found in the range of $1.30 to $2.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.02K shares, FPAY reached a trading volume of 5137724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FPAY shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FPAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for FlexShopper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FlexShopper Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for FPAY stock

FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.53. With this latest performance, FPAY shares gained by 89.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9983, while it was recorded at 1.2200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6410 for the last 200 days.

FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.84 and a Gross Margin at +34.58. FlexShopper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

FlexShopper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.00% of FPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPAY stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,347,940, which is approximately 0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 626,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in FPAY stocks shares; and BENCHMARK FINANCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in FPAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FlexShopper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in FlexShopper Inc. [NASDAQ:FPAY] by around 6,559 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 270,712 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,844,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,121,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPAY stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 117,604 shares during the same period.