AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $27

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] traded at a high on 08/10/22, posting a 20.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.34. The company report on August 9, 2022 that AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results.

Total revenue of $46 million, compared to $28 million in Q2 2021.

Four program starts in the quarter bringing cumulative total to 88, up 47% from Q2 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7492708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at 11.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $3.80 billion, with 283.89 million shares outstanding and 202.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 7492708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $30.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.89.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.49. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.61. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.21.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $1,546 million, or 41.10% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,267,775, which is approximately -17.159% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,354,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.15 million in ABCL stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $148.85 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 17,066,203 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,412,865 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 82,379,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,858,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,648,799 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,449,670 shares during the same period.