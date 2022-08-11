Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock Initiated by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $135

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] traded at a low on 08/09/22, posting a -8.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $105.29. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Monday, August 22, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5811653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $31.14 billion, with 299.15 million shares outstanding and 220.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 5811653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $152.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $121, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 157 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.36.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.88, while it was recorded at 111.94 for the last single week of trading, and 144.93 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $16,237 million, or 61.50% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,117,999, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,485,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 2.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 20,974,706 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 26,788,830 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 106,444,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,208,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,245,743 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,611 shares during the same period.