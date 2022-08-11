Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell -23.15% so far this year. What now?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.42%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating revenues were $908.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $81.3 million, from $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $130.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was $179.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of $206.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock dropped by -32.93%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.99. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.62 billion, with 115.03 million shares outstanding and 105.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 4058320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $83.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $98 to $96.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $99, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on WYNN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 117 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.63, while it was recorded at 66.22 for the last single week of trading, and 76.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,557 million, or 61.90% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,054,684, which is approximately 1.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,179,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.86 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $447.43 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,086,251 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 8,243,764 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 56,398,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,728,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,650,219 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,265 shares during the same period.