WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] Stock trading around $2.59 per share: What’s Next?

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] loss -25.14% or -0.87 points to close at $2.59 with a heavy trading volume of 8592481 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps for Business, the Fully Integrated Suite of End-to-End SaaS Solutions for Cannabis Retailers and Brands.

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflects the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that affords cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses.

It opened the trading session at $2.42, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $2.1901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAPS points out that the company has recorded -52.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 13.95% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MAPS reached to a volume of 8592481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for MAPS stock

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.04. With this latest performance, MAPS shares dropped by -18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. WM Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49.

WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]

There are presently around $98 million, or 50.30% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,778,397, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,687,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 million in MAPS stocks shares; and ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP, currently with $8.53 million in MAPS stock with ownership of nearly 21.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WM Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MAPS] by around 9,142,366 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,918,126 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,761,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,822,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAPS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,669,838 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,828,041 shares during the same period.