why Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.79

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $26.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter.

All Data Is Presented on a Pre-Merger Basis, Unless Otherwise Noted.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Normalized FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $67.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share. Please note that all information is presented on a pre-merger basis, unless otherwise noted.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated represents 228.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.98 billion with the latest information. HR stock price has been found in the range of $25.92 to $26.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 4566930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $32.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on HR stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HR shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 372.26.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 25.56 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $9,691 million, or 60.90% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,556,465, which is approximately 0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,178,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.41 million in HR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $675.44 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 11.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 64,204,666 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 56,011,837 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 248,684,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,901,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,086,086 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 12,280,806 shares during the same period.