why Boxed Inc. [BOXD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.33

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] loss -16.92% or -0.33 points to close at $1.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5472548 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Boxed, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Gross Merchandise Value Increased YoY by 19.4% to $52.7 millionRetail Net Revenue Increased YoY by 11.2% to $43.6 millionReveals Strategic Vision to Accelerate Path to Profitability and Positive Free Cash Flow.

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and revealed its strategic vision to deliver high-margin growth and an accelerated path to profitability and positive free cash flow.

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $1.80 and dropped to $1.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOXD points out that the company has recorded -81.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, BOXD reached to a volume of 5472548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boxed Inc. [BOXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for BOXD stock

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.74. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4360, while it was recorded at 1.8840 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3050 for the last 200 days.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26.

Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boxed Inc. [BOXD]

There are presently around $37 million, or 32.80% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 5,770,066, which is approximately -1.702% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,004,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 million in BOXD stocks shares; and KOCH INDUSTRIES INC, currently with $3.67 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 4,237,191 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 5,188,675 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,156,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,581,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,053,154 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,025 shares during the same period.