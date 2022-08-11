Wells Fargo slashes price target on Target Corporation [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] gained 2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $169.67 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Grace Puma Appointed to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today its board of directors elected Grace Puma as a new director, effective immediately. She will serve on the Audit & Risk and Infrastructure & Finance Committees.

Puma most recently retired from her role as executive vice president and chief operations officer at PepsiCo where she led global operations, global procurement, employee health and safety, global security and holistic cost management. During her 12-year tenure at PepsiCo, which generated more than $75 billion in net revenue in 2021, Puma held numerous executive leadership roles, including senior vice president, chief supply officer and senior vice president, global chief procurement officer. Prior to PepsiCo, Puma served as senior vice president and global chief procurement officer at United Airlines. In addition, she worked in various leadership roles at Kraft Foods, including serving as vice president of global indirect materials and services procurement.

Target Corporation represents 464.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.88 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $167.75 to $172.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4531921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $185.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $205, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 195 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 156.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.96, while it was recorded at 166.89 for the last single week of trading, and 207.00 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $62,413 million, or 80.20% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.07 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,031 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 27,060,210 shares. Additionally, 1,034 investors decreased positions by around 36,708,797 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 304,078,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,847,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,015,075 shares, while 273 institutional investors sold positions of 8,630,752 shares during the same period.