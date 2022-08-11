Wells Fargo slashes price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] – find out why.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.46 Per Share.

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders of ($0.04) Per Share.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is now -40.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.88 and lowest of $1.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +17.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 4326740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8734, while it was recorded at 1.8080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6500 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $361 million, or 84.70% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,911,749, which is approximately -2.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,802,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.4 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.81 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 12.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 17,013,565 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 14,694,208 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 164,625,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,333,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,406,283 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,286 shares during the same period.