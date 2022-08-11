Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.98 during the day while it closed the day at $45.91. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Sprott Launches First ESG Gold ETF (“SESG”).

Key Partners Include Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold.

Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII), today announced the launch of the Sprott ESG Gold ETF (NYSE Arca: SESG) (“SESG”), the world’s first ETF to exclusively source and refine gold from globally recognized mining leaders in ESG based on special criteria developed by Sprott. The new ETF will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Arca on August 2, 2022.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also gained 7.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has declined by -14.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.54% and lost -13.61% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $21.14 billion, with 455.29 million shares outstanding and 455.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3615034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 442.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.65, while it was recorded at 44.61 for the last single week of trading, and 52.66 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 0.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,773 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,098,838, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,571,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.9 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $691.74 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

271 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 39,859,752 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 34,181,860 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 182,387,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,429,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,495 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,175,218 shares during the same period.