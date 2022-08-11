Wall Street Analyst Initiated Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GROV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.22%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Grove to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.grove.co/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (888) 428-7458. International callers may dial (404) 267-0368. A replay of the call will be available until September 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 / (201) 612-7415, access code: 13731824. The webcast will remain available on the Company’s investor relations website for 90 days following the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, GROV stock dropped by -46.99%. The one-year Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.0. The average equity rating for GROV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $875.63 million, with 50.31 million shares outstanding and 1.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, GROV stock reached a trading volume of 5839461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROV shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GROV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.22. With this latest performance, GROV shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $174 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,203,102, which is approximately 8.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,880,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.78 million in GROV stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $9.65 million in GROV stock with ownership of nearly 2.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GROV] by around 5,456,348 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,550,064 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 20,442,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,448,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,626 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,567,604 shares during the same period.