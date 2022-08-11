Wall Street Analyst Initiated DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. What else is Wall St. saying

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.85 during the day while it closed the day at $27.50. The company report on August 3, 2022 that DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Increased Revenue by 43% Year-over-Year to $109.8 Million, a Record for the Second Quarter, Driven by Global Growth in Pre-Campaign Activation Across Programmatic, Social and CTV.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 15.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DV stock has inclined by 50.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.36% and lost -17.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DV stock reached $4.35 billion, with 163.61 million shares outstanding and 162.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.47K shares, DV reached a trading volume of 4206349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DV stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DV shares from 42 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 91.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.10.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.21. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 21.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 26.36 for the last single week of trading, and 26.41 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 33.30%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,878 million, or 96.80% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 82,578,751, which is approximately 0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,132,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.15 million in DV stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $176.55 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly -25.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 11,975,141 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,649,148 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 119,383,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,007,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,846,507 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,536,976 shares during the same period.