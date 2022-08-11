Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $13.87 billion, down -13.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.37 during the day while it closed the day at $50.90. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Truist recommends shareholders reject mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has learned that TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC), a private Canadian investment company, has made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer, dated July 25, 2022, to purchase up to two million shares of Truist common stock. TRC’s offer price of $46.14 per share is 4.15 percent below Truist’s closing share price on July 22, 2022, the last trading day prior to the date of the offer.

Truist is in no way associated with TRC and recommends that shareholders reject this unsolicited offer because the offer price is below the market price for Truist common stock immediately prior to this announcement.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has inclined by 7.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.70% and lost -13.07% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $66.39 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 3957548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $56.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TFC stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 69 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.82.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.28, while it was recorded at 49.96 for the last single week of trading, and 55.89 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 2.75%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,019 million, or 75.80% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,904,719, which is approximately 1.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,437,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.22 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 750 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 49,662,000 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 33,048,120 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 899,981,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,692,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,135,987 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,300 shares during the same period.