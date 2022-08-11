Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently -8.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -8.71% or -3.38 points to close at $35.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5438606 shares. The company report on July 30, 2022 that Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Kentucky Flooding.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others in Kentucky directly impacted by the severe storms and devastating flooding that have affected the state. Individuals from eastern Kentucky who are hardest hit and are now being displaced can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“As communities seek to navigate the impact of unprecedented flooding, we want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas continue to seek necessary care when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”.

It opened the trading session at $38.02, the shares rose to $38.12 and dropped to $34.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -52.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 5438606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 55 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.64, while it was recorded at 37.53 for the last single week of trading, and 69.12 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $4,888 million, or 82.10% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,293,962, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,238,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.77 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.41 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 13.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,167,616 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 16,047,292 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 105,833,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,048,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,942,344 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,281 shares during the same period.