SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] moved up 10.60: Why It’s Important

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNT] closed the trading session at $4.07 on 08/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.52, while the highest price level was $4.75. The company report on August 10, 2022 that SilverSun Technologies Introduces Double Blockchain Data Archiving Solution.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary, SWK Technologies, has entered into a strategic reseller agreement to provide an archiving and data assurance solution built on double blockchain technology. The solution will be marketed as Resilience powered by Sollensys.

Resilience is specifically designed to ensure an indestructible and immutable copy of a company’s critical data in case of cyber-attacks, for regulatory compliance needs, and for guaranteeing the data resiliency of a business continuity plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.95 percent and weekly performance of 36.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.42K shares, SSNT reached to a volume of 12507643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.58. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 47.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.92 for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78.

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.40% of SSNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 217,263, which is approximately 0.929% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 144,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in SSNT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.39 million in SSNT stock with ownership of nearly -27.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverSun Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNT] by around 53,112 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 89,294 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 507,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,369 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.