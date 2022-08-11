Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $5

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] traded at a high on 08/10/22, posting a 6.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.79. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Rocket Lab Successfully Launches Second of Two Back-to-Back National Reconnaissance Office Missions.

Today’s launch of the NROL-199 national security mission marks Rocket Lab’s third successful launch in just over five weeks.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its second of two back-to-back national security missions for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5193743 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.74 billion, with 456.50 million shares outstanding and 364.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 5193743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $13.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 45.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $2,071 million, or 62.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 103,504,317, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VIII & CO. LTD., holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.6 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $424.46 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly -9.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 127,653,639 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 32,272,001 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 197,828,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,754,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,715,430 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,000 shares during the same period.