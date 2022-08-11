Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Revenue clocked in at $4.91 billion, down -6.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.97 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Rithm Capital Rings in Rebrand with NYSE Opening Bell.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) and the Company’s President, CEO and Chairman Michael Nierenberg rang the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Rithm Capital’s recent rebrand, ticker symbol change, and internalization of management. The bell ringing event symbolizes a new chapter in the Company’s evolution as Rithm Capital reinforces its position as a leading provider of capital and services to the financial services and real estate sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005763/en/.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock is now -6.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RITM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.09 and lowest of $9.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.81, which means current price is +21.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 3655593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $12.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $2,138 million, or 47.30% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,301,286, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,357,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.81 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $151.6 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly 18.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 19,447,818 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 19,880,720 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 175,115,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,443,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,458,059 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,300,560 shares during the same period.