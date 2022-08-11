Rio Tinto Group [RIO] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Rio Tinto completes sale of Cortez Gold Royalty for $525 million in cash.

Rio Tinto has completed the sale of a royalty it holds on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada (the “Cortez Complex”) to RG Royalties LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc., for $525 million in cash.

The Cortez Royalty is a 1.2%1 gross production royalty on (i) the Cortez gold mine that is operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) and Newmont Corporation; and (ii) the Fourmile project which is 100% owned and operated by Barrick. Rio Tinto obtained the royalty as partial consideration for the sale of its 40% interest in the Cortez Complex to Barrick in 2008. Royalty payments commence once the Cortez Complex has produced a total of 15 million ounces of gold since 2008. This is expected to occur imminently.

A sum of 3592505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.43M shares. Rio Tinto Group shares reached a high of $62.36 and dropped to a low of $61.50 until finishing in the latest session at $61.71.

The one-year RIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.42. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $75.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RIO shares from 92 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.17, while it was recorded at 60.77 for the last single week of trading, and 69.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,817 million, or 10.50% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,846,876, which is approximately 5.081% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,899,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $796.04 million in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $674.6 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,614,781 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 6,740,510 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 101,321,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,676,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,610,586 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,565 shares during the same period.