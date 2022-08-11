ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] Stock trading around $0.45 per share: What’s Next?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] loss -8.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ReShape Lifesciences™ to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update.

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, August 15, 2022.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, including a corporate update, on Monday, August 15, 2022, after-market.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. represents 18.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.51 million with the latest information. RSLS stock price has been found in the range of $0.4432 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 219.30K shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 11244046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for RSLS stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6197, while it was recorded at 0.4938 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2504 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -187.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.45.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.40% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 503,615, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 280,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in RSLS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $77000.0 in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 134,048 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 76,128 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,052,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,262,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,675 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,203 shares during the same period.