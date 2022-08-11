Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] Stock trading around $10.08 per share: What’s Next?

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.08 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Velan-Repertoire to Withdraw Director Nominations Due to Pending Sale of Radius Health.

Sale Announcement Follows Successful Velan-Repertoire Campaign Featuring Three World-Class Director Candidates.

Velan Capital Investment Management LP and Repertoire Partners LP (together with the other participants in their solicitation, “Velan-Repertoire” or “we”), collectively one of the largest stockholders of Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS), with beneficial ownership of approximately 7.7% of the outstanding shares and economic exposure to approximately 10.1% of the outstanding shares, today released the following statement:.

Radius Health Inc. stock is now 45.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDUS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.17 and lowest of $10.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.00, which means current price is +102.82% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, RDUS reached a trading volume of 9687211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $7, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RDUS stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RDUS shares from 33 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19.

How has RDUS stock performed recently?

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, RDUS shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.62 and a Gross Margin at +91.52. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.51.

Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

There are presently around $555 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 8,318,714, which is approximately 7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,959,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.15 million in RDUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.89 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly -11.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 10,763,119 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,515,490 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,820,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,099,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,903,521 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,557,307 shares during the same period.