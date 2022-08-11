Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] moved up 11.62: Why It’s Important

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.50%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Qualtrics EX25 for Healthcare Helps Organizations Deliver Better Employee Experiences Amid Record High Burnout and Turnover.

Qualtrics’ powerful new solution makes it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to understand what their caregivers want and respond with empathy, speed and scale.

Qualtrics research found that just about half of nurses and physicians believe in the future of their organization.

Over the last 12 months, XM stock dropped by -64.89%. The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.14. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.95 billion, with 582.32 million shares outstanding and 146.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 3997073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $20.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.50. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.17, while it was recorded at 13.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,966 million, or 82.30% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately -47.369% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,173,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.62 million in XM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $114.67 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 24,310,871 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 42,256,881 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 61,312,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,880,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,823,809 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,000,258 shares during the same period.