PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] moved down -17.19: Why It’s Important

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] loss -17.19% or -1.2 points to close at $5.78 with a heavy trading volume of 9123121 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that PLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 31% Year-Over-Year to $65.4 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today provided financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.46, the shares rose to $6.01 and dropped to $4.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLBY points out that the company has recorded -63.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PLBY reached to a volume of 9123121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLBY shares from 49 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, PLBY shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. PLBY Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63.

PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $155 million, or 60.00% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: RIZVI TRAVERSE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,688,280, which is approximately -25.408% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 1,817,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 million in PLBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.84 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly 3.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 5,142,257 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,772,441 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,915,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,830,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,450,902 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,219,355 shares during the same period.