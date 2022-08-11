PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $81.86 billion, up 1.28% YTD: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $175.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that LAY’S® MASHES UP SNACK AISLE WITH NEWEST BATCH OF FLAVOR SWAP RELEASES.

New Lay’s Kettle Cooked® Fritos® Chili Cheese joins Doritos®, Cheetos® and Funyuns® as the latest iconic flavor to be transformed into a Lay’s chip.

Ready for flavor déjà vu? Last summer, the Lay’s brand introduced new potato chips inspired by other fan-favorite Frito-Lay flavors that had fans asking themselves, “Wait, is this Doritos or Lay’s?” Now, Lay’s is adding another twist to summer snacking with the return of its iconic Lay’s Flavor Swap lineup, including beloved Doritos, Funyuns and Cheetos mashups, along with the brand-new Lay’s Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.65 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $174.72 to $176.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4033170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $181.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 664.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.17, while it was recorded at 174.94 for the last single week of trading, and 168.04 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $174,339 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,592,570, which is approximately 1.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 104,077,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.31 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.45 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,410 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 41,141,833 shares. Additionally, 1,291 investors decreased positions by around 48,976,135 shares, while 416 investors held positions by with 900,781,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 990,899,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,825,083 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,718 shares during the same period.