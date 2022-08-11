PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell -37.64% so far this year. What now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] closed the trading session at $16.35 on 08/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.98, while the highest price level was $16.91.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.64 percent and weekly performance of 33.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 6893254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $22.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.69. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 53.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 15.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +43.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 30.29%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,899 million, or 82.90% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 31,218,454, which is approximately -18.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,291,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.77 million in PAGS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $240.63 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 36,749,270 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 46,156,010 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 94,407,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,312,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,786,713 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,367,789 shares during the same period.