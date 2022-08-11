OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] Revenue clocked in at $242.80 million, down -51.44% YTD: What’s Next?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] gained 32.29% on the last trading session, reaching $4.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that OraSure Reports 2Q22 Record Revenue of $80.2 Million Growing 39% Year-Over-Year.

InteliSwab® revenue of $43.1 million in Q2, up 95% sequentially with significant scaling in production.

InteliSwab® gross margins improve sequentially by over 2,000 basis points.

OraSure Technologies Inc. represents 72.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $309.66 million with the latest information. OSUR stock price has been found in the range of $3.41 to $4.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, OSUR reached a trading volume of 7359566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.65. With this latest performance, OSUR shares gained by 36.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.80 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.99 and a Gross Margin at +50.33. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.02.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $295 million, or 98.40% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,613,363, which is approximately -2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,642,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in OSUR stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $21.62 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 5.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 7,401,564 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 5,138,494 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 57,451,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,991,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,113,796 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,651 shares during the same period.