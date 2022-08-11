Market cap of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] reaches 617.31M – now what?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] jumped around 1.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.55 at the close of the session, up 16.61%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Vuzix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

“Despite the macro challenges that persisted throughout our second quarter, we were able to achieve both sequential and modest year-over-year product sales growth,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO. “More importantly, we continued to make steady progress in our pursuit of larger product deployments with many enterprise accounts, especially within warehousing and logistics as well as healthcare. At the same time, we continued to execute on opportunities to expand and strengthen our global sales channel in select regions. On the OEM side of our business, we are seeing growing interest in our waveguide and display engine solutions from both new and existing customers across the defense, consumer and enterprise sectors.”.

Vuzix Corporation stock is now 10.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VUZI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.12 and lowest of $8.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.20, which means current price is +146.13% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VUZI reached a trading volume of 3857214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VUZI shares from 6.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 33.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -301.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.41. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -306.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.19.

Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 44.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $276 million, or 48.00% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,359,067, which is approximately 8.558% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,270,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.79 million in VUZI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $29.83 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 4,520,323 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,650,372 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 21,696,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,867,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,627 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 645,543 shares during the same period.