Market cap of Semantix Inc. [STIX] reaches 142.74M – now what?

Semantix Inc. [NASDAQ: STIX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.85 at the close of the session, down -1.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.14K shares, STIX reached a trading volume of 3446367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Semantix Inc. [STIX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semantix Inc. is set at 1.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has STIX stock performed recently?

Semantix Inc. [STIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.22. With this latest performance, STIX shares dropped by -51.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Semantix Inc. [STIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Semantix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Semantix Inc. [STIX]

There are presently around $86 million, or 80.60% of STIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIX stocks are: SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,272,102, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 1,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 million in STIX stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.37 million in STIX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Semantix Inc. [NASDAQ:STIX] by around 1,125,590 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,473,245 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 15,034,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,633,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,110 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,921 shares during the same period.