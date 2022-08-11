Market cap of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] reaches 6.82M – now what?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.48%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Files Trademark Applications Under Gaucho – Buenos Aires(R) Brand To Include Hospitality And Gaming.

Sub-Brand “Maison Gaucho™” a Potential Brand Extension into Other Business Categories and Opportunity to Reach New Audiences.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its trademark application for MAISON GAUCHO™ has been approved to move forward toward registration. The U.S. trademark application includes hospitality and gaming industries such as Casinos, Hotel accommodation services, Restaurant services, Bar and cocktail lounge services, with pending applications slated for additional categories.

Over the last 12 months, VINO stock dropped by -89.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.82 million, with 10.44 million shares outstanding and 9.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.27K shares, VINO stock reached a trading volume of 3705334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5582, while it was recorded at 0.3371 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7855 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.40% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 88,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and PEKIN HARDY STRAUSS, INC., currently with $15000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 83,067 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 131,005 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 216,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,786 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 86,880 shares during the same period.