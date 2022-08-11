Market cap of Bumble Inc. [BMBL] reaches 6.66B – now what?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] traded at a low on 08/10/22, posting a -1.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.49. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bumble Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Total Revenue Increased 18% to $220 millionBumble App Revenue Increased 33% to $170 millionBumble App Paying Users Increased 31% to 1.9 million; Grew 149,000 Quarter Over Quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4973551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bumble Inc. stands at 6.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for BMBL stock reached $6.66 billion, with 129.23 million shares outstanding and 128.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 4973551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $32.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMBL stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BMBL shares from 57 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.58, while it was recorded at 36.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.32 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $4,311 million, or 96.90% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,492,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.37 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $276.03 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 83.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 22,294,548 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 20,634,854 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 82,070,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,999,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,367,932 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 11,354,463 shares during the same period.