Market Analysts see TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.35%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference call to be held today, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and recent company developments, along with a business outlook for the remainder of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TGTX stock dropped by -64.10%. The one-year TG Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.84. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.19 billion, with 134.40 million shares outstanding and 132.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, TGTX stock reached a trading volume of 3579283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 150.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.35. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 41.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5154.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.19. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5204.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.26.

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $802 million, or 71.90% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,328,841, which is approximately -1.895% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,130,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.56 million in TGTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.64 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 65.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 19,152,208 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 17,275,973 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 64,311,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,739,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,569 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,960,475 shares during the same period.