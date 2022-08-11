Market Analysts see Regions Financial Corporation [RF] falling to $20. Time to buy?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $21.46 on 08/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.165, while the highest price level was $21.47. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Advancing Access: Regions Foundation Awards Grant to Starkloff Disability Institute.

Donation announcement coincides with ADA signing’s 32nd anniversary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.56 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, RF reached to a volume of 5187388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on RF stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.14, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.64%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,967 million, or 77.90% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 40,014,682 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 44,431,855 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 613,009,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,456,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,649,684 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,427,769 shares during the same period.