Market Analysts see Aterian Inc. [ATER] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.80%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Aterian Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $58.3 Million.

Sees Preliminary Signs of Relief in Container Shipping Costs, Company is Gradually Resuming New Product Development.

Over the last 12 months, ATER stock dropped by -39.92%. The one-year Aterian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.91. The average equity rating for ATER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $199.93 million, with 55.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, ATER stock reached a trading volume of 3629115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ATER Stock Performance Analysis:

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.80. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aterian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Aterian Inc. [ATER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 28.80% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,233,572, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,279,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 million in ATER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.49 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 2.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 11,211,510 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,431,250 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,108,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,750,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,054,030 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,894 shares during the same period.