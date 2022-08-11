Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] is -24.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] traded at a high on 08/10/22, posting a 4.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.26. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5118443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lufax Holding Ltd stands at 5.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for LU stock reached $10.32 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 674.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 5118443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $8 to $6.80. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 46.37.

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $1,437 million, or 15.80% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 56,470,472, which is approximately 6.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 32,378,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.93 million in LU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $121.28 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 1298.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 86,503,924 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 55,436,959 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 195,408,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,349,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,902,533 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,383,718 shares during the same period.