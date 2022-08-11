Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] moved up 4.98: Why It’s Important

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] traded at a high on 08/10/22, posting a 4.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.51. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3280467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lithium Americas Corp. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.62%.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $4.84 billion, with 134.52 million shares outstanding and 111.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 3280467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 44.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 27.84 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.10 and a Current Ratio set at 44.10.

There are presently around $900 million, or 25.53% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,047,023, which is approximately 5307.413% of the company’s market cap and around 16.82% of the total institutional ownership; FIFTHDELTA LTD, holding 2,514,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.22 million in LAC stocks shares; and HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., currently with $73.21 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 5.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 10,701,883 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,725,831 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 10,063,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,491,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,763,641 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,365 shares during the same period.