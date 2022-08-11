Jefferies lifts Zillow Group Inc. [Z] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] jumped around 3.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.27 at the close of the session, up 8.33%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Zillow’s AI-powered interactive home tours are now available nationwide.

The next generation of Zillow surfing uses an AI-generated floor plan to bring together listing photos and 3D tours for a more authentic and seamless virtual home-shopping experience.

Zillow® surfing 2.0 is nationwide, starting today. Home shoppers across the U.S. can now get a deeper sense of a home than ever before without stepping foot inside using Zillow’s free, AI-generated floor plan tool, saving valuable time and headaches during the search for their next home.

Zillow Group Inc. stock is now -38.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. Z Stock saw the intraday high of $39.74 and lowest of $37.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.05, which means current price is +37.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 4840643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $47.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.35, while it was recorded at 37.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.92 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $7,020 million, or 99.75% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,675,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.73 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $415.41 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 8.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 22,145,158 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 30,016,637 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 126,599,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,761,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,462,899 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,142,377 shares during the same period.