H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] – find out why.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] traded at a low on 08/10/22, posting a -22.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.31. The company report on August 10, 2022 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Results from its Phase 2a Trial of FMX114 for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced results from the Phase 2a segment of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (“AD”).

Study VY2021-01 did not meet its primary endpoint based on the absolute and percent change relative to baseline in the Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (“ADSI”). The Phase 2a study of FMX114 enrolled 21 patients and was designed to evaluate four weeks of FMX114 treatment in patients with mild-to-moderate AD compared to vehicle control. The enrollment criteria specified that subjects must have two comparable target AD lesions for treatment upon entry. Target lesions were randomized and treated twice daily with either FMX114 or vehicle gel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4759093 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.79%.

The market cap for VYNE stock reached $17.97 million, with 55.39 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.48K shares, VYNE reached a trading volume of 4759093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.14. With this latest performance, VYNE shares dropped by -32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4533, while it was recorded at 0.3896 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6946 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -461.08 and a Gross Margin at +77.31. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -496.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.21.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.70% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: DSC ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 2,670,000, which is approximately 4.665% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,479,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in VYNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.31 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly -0.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 389,520 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,458,136 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,826,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,674,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,445 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,053,784 shares during the same period.