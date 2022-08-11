Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] is -19.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] traded at a high on 08/10/22, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.50. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3505637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for TV stock reached $4.35 billion, with 567.98 million shares outstanding and 363.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 3505637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

How has TV stock performed recently?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $1,793 million, or 42.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 65,124,220, which is approximately 0.576% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 60,752,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.64 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $225.58 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly -0.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 5,953,761 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 18,768,237 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 214,396,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,118,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,714 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 9,074,569 shares during the same period.