Goldman slashes price target on Sea Limited [SE] – find out why.

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] gained 4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $87.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ChannelAdvisor Announces Integration with Shopee – Leading Online Shopping Platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Leading multichannel commerce platform now offers integration access to Singapore-based marketplace.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced its integration with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers an easy, secure and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee enables businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services. Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company.

Sea Limited represents 556.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.51 billion with the latest information. SE stock price has been found in the range of $84.50 to $87.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 4448966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $160.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $250 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $460 to $300, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.83.

Trading performance analysis for SE stock

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 20.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.78, while it was recorded at 86.18 for the last single week of trading, and 149.36 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.02.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $25,801 million, or 60.10% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,610,989, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 31.41% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,100,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.48 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 49,367,047 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 45,132,404 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 201,109,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,608,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,110,064 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 8,413,250 shares during the same period.