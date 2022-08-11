Goldman lifts Angi Inc. [ANGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] loss -15.31% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective second quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc.; Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc. and Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith will participate.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public athttps://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gqDXEfh0RHyEFHWuURo0xw.

Angi Inc. represents 502.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. ANGI stock price has been found in the range of $4.805 to $5.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 4859190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $9.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for ANGI stock

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.17. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $303 million, or 87.70% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 11,923,222, which is approximately -0.513% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,174,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.11 million in ANGI stocks shares; and ULYSSES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.99 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 9,029,604 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 20,416,136 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,833,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,279,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,307,879 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,231,782 shares during the same period.